YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girl's basketball (14-4) took down Blue Ridge (5-13) 43-42 in 3A Pool Play Thursday.

The Shamrocks narrowly kept their season alive with a back and forth win.

Led by senior Amanda Wiley's 14 points, Yuma Catholic will now advance to the main 3A bracket.