Yuma Catholic opens Copper Playoffs with home win over Page

The Shamrocks looked dominant at home as they blowout the 12th seeded Sand Devils

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five seeded Yuma Catholic boy's basketball (17-2) took down 12 seed Page (15-2) 66-46 at home to open up postseason play.

The Shamrocks couldn't have asked for a better start to the Copper State Championship, which they're competing in for the first time.

Thanks to an upset from #13 ALA-Ironwood, Yuma Catholic will get to play the second round at home on Friday.