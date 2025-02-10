Thomas Detry Dominates to Claim First PGA Tour Win at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, (KYMA, KECY) - Thomas Detry secured his first PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open with a dominant performance, finishing 24 under par, seven shots clear of Michael Kim and Daniel Berger. Detry, who entered the final round with a five-shot lead, maintained control throughout, making key birdies, including a stunning shot from 180 yards to 16 inches on the iconic 16th hole.

The 32-year-old Belgian, who had previously posted two runner-up finishes. With this win, Detry not only added his name to the PGA Tour winners list but also put himself on the radar for future Ryder Cup considerations.