Phoenix Suns Struggle in 122-105 Loss to Denver Nuggets Amid Injury Woes

PHOENIX. (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns suffered another loss as they continue their ongoing battle with injuries, falling 122-105 to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The loss marks the Suns' fourth in their last five games, as they continue to struggle without several key contributors in the lineup.

With Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle), Bradley Beal (left toe injury), and Grayson Allen (left knee injury) all unavailable for the game, Phoenix was forced to rely on their remaining talent to carry them. While Devin Booker did his best to shoulder the load, scoring 24 points, the Suns couldn’t muster enough offense to keep pace with a Denver team that was firing on all cylinders.

The Nuggets, led by the near-triple-double performance of Nikola Jokic (28 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists), took full advantage of Phoenix’s shorthanded roster. Despite missing key players of their own, including Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets displayed a balanced attack, with Jamal Murray adding 30 points to help secure the win.

The Suns showed flashes with some bright individual performances. Bol Bol, playing 33 minutes in the , put up a season-high 19 points. Tyus Jones also contributed with 15 points and 10 assists, but the team’s overall chemistry and consistency were missing.

As Phoenix faces continued uncertainty with its roster, the road ahead remains challenging. The Suns will need to find ways to weather the storm of injuries and figure out how to generate consistent offense. While the return of key players like Durant and Beal will certainly help, the Suns’ struggles on both ends of the floor leave much to be desired as they continue to navigate through this tough season.