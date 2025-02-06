Gila Ridge girl’s soccer finishes best regular in program history, beats Cibola 2-1

The best season ever from a Hawks team closed out with a revenge game on Gila Ridge's senior night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Following last week's defeat to Cibola on the road, Gila Ridge took down their rival in round two to secure the best regular season in school history.

The Hawks (11-1) beat Cibola (8-4-1) 2-1 on Thursday, also securing a region title with the win.

Head coach Cooper Cox says it was his players' work ethic that has gotten them to where they are.

"I have a bunch of girls that are constantly showing up every day to get better," Cox said.

Following a goal from senior Millianie Vega in the first half, Cibola would quickly answer with one of their own.

The deadlock wouldn't be broken until a Aryanna Romero free kick would go for goal to make it 2-1.

"They were focused, they were dialed in, they were trusting each other, and it was on full display," Cox said.

Now, the Hawks are 6A Desert Southwest champions, and on their way to the AIA Open division playoffs, a competition Gila Ridge has never been in before.

"We're up for the challenge, I think it's just going to come down to us keeping it simple, trying to outwork the other team, staying organized, and just having fun out there," Cox said.

Cox and his team will now wait to see their final seeding and placement in the Open bracket, where they were last ranked 12th on Tuesday.