CBS 13 SPORTS: Three local athletes ink letters of intent to new schools

today at 11:07 PM
Published 11:23 PM

Three local athletes reveal where they'll continue their academic and athletic careers, who was victorious in the Yuma City Wrestling Championships, and how AWC men's basketball fared at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The athletes who revealed where they'll be taking their talents to after graduating high school, how things went at Kofa for the Yuma City Wrestling Championship, and how Matador men's hoops did at The House, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

