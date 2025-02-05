CBS 13 SPORTS: Cibola girl’s soccer pulls off key win for playoff hopes
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girl's soccer gets the first big win they needed as they shoot for a playoff spot, a Yuma Catholic player hits a major milestone, and reaction from Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols as he looks to lead his team to a Caribbean Series title, all in Tuesday's sportscast.