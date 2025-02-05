Andrew Mosqueda signs letter of intent to play football at Ripon College

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma football wide receiver Andrew Mosqueda signed his letter of intent to play for Ripon College in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Mosqueda was a star on the gridiron for the Criminals, totalling over 1,724 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.

All four Mosqueda brothers will now be Ripon alumni, including Andrew's older brother and Yuma football head coach Armando Mosqueda.

"I know the coaches, I know the community, I've been there I've visited countless times, I've seen the facility, I just feel like it's a good fit, I just love what they can do, I've seen everything that they can do for me in general," Andrew said.