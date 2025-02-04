Mexico sweeps round robin stage of Caribbean Series, beats Japan 7-2

Mexico’s dominance continued Monday night, as they clinch a number one seed in the knockout round



MEXICALI, Baja Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Team Mexico continued their dominance at this year’s Caribbean Series with a 7-2 win over Japan.

Initially a close game, with Mexico up 2-1 through the first four innings, things broke open in the top of the fifth.

A throwing error from Japan catcher Mitsuki Fukuda allowed Mexico’s Rudy Martin Jr. to score from third base.

That mistake would ignite a five-run rally for Mexico to make it a 7-1 game.

Mexico would then hold Japan to only one more run the rest of the way.

Monday was another dominant day for Mexico, who finish out the round robin stage of the tournament at 4-0.

The clean sweep of all four other teams will put them as the number one seed going into the knockout round, which begins on Wednesday.

As of Monday night, that would mean a matchup with Puerto Rico, who Mexico beat 8-1 on Friday, in the next round.

The semi-finals will be set after Tuesday’s matchups finalize.