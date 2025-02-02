Luka Doncic traded to the Lakers in blockbuster deal; Anthony Davis heads to Dallas

NEW YORK (KYMA, KECY) - In one of the most shocking trades in recent NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz completed a blockbuster three-team deal that sends Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas.

The trade, announced Sunday morning, will have far-reaching implications on the balance of power in the Western Conference. The Lakers received Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks, while Dallas acquired Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick.

Utah's role in the trade was largely as a facilitator, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and second-round picks from both the LA Clippers and Mavericks.

Luka Doncic, the Mavericks' franchise player, heads to the Lakers to join LeBron James in what promises to be a dynamic 1-2 punch.

At just 25-years-old, Doncic has already established himself as one of the NBA’s brightest stars, averaging 28.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season. His acquisition comes at a time when the Lakers are looking to build for both the present and future.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have acquired the versatile Anthony Davis, an All-NBA selection and 2020 NBA champion with the Lakers. Davis, a 10-time All-Star, is widely regarded as one of the league's top defenders and has averaged 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season.

Davis' arrival in Dallas will pair him with Kyrie Irving to form a formidable duo, with the Mavericks now focused on bolstering their defense in hopes of winning now.

"The trade gives us a better chance to contend," said Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. "We're built to win now and in the future, and having a player like Davis who can anchor our defense is a big part of that."

For the Lakers, the trade represents a major commitment to adding talent around LeBron James as he continues to chase another championship.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who has worked closely with Harrison in the past, said the deal came together quickly after talks were initiated by Dallas a few days ago.

James, who learned of the trade while dining out with family after a game against the Knicks, was reportedly surprised by the move but expressed excitement about teaming up with Doncic.

"I'm looking forward to playing with Luka," James said after the trade was finalized.

The trade also signals a shift in the Mavericks' long-term plans. Doncic's conditioning and injuries had been a concern for Dallas, with the team frustrated by his inconsistent physical readiness, sources say.

The trade, while shocking, helps the Mavericks address those concerns by acquiring Davis, who is known for his defensive prowess and versatility.

Davis waived a $5.9 million trade kicker as part of the deal, making it easier for Dallas to maneuver under the salary cap and giving the team the flexibility to remain competitive in the years ahead.

Both players are expected to be back on the court soon, with Doncic targeting a return before the All-Star break later this month.

"I believe this trade sets both teams up for a bright future," said Pelinka. "Luka is a generational talent, and we are excited to add him to our core moving forward."

This deal also marks a rare instance of two reigning All-NBA players being traded for each other midseason, making it one of the most high-profile swaps in recent memory. Fans and analysts across the league are already speculating about the impact this trade will have on both teams, as well as the NBA as a whole.

The Lakers are now poised to make a serious push for the playoffs with the addition of Doncic, while the Mavericks will look to retool around Davis and Irving in hopes of making a deep postseason run.

Both teams are expected to play each other two more times during the regular season; first on February 25 in Los Angeles, and then on April 9 in Dallas.