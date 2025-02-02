De’Aaron Fox Traded to Spurs, Zach LaVine Moves to Kings in Major Three-Team Deal

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KYMA, KECY) — In another blockbuster NBA trade ahead of the deadline, De’Aaron Fox is heading to the San Antonio Spurs, while Zach LaVine is moving to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal that also involves the Chicago Bulls. This trade marks a major shift in both teams’ futures as they position themselves for the remainder of the season and beyond.

As part of the deal, the Kings sent Fox to the Spurs, while also acquiring LaVine from Chicago. Fox, a key figure for Sacramento since the 2021-22 season, had been a point of contention after the team struggled to build upon its recent playoff success. With his contract expiring in 2026, the Kings decided to move him rather than risk losing him for nothing. Fox will now join a Spurs team in need of veteran leadership to complement the emerging star, Victor Wembanyama.

In return, the Kings bring in LaVine, a high-scoring wing known for his explosive scoring ability and athleticism. LaVine will provide a much-needed scoring option for Sacramento, especially after the departure of Fox. The Bulls, meanwhile, will use the deal to reset their roster and begin building around their younger assets.

This trade shakes up the Western Conference as the Spurs look to accelerate their rebuild around Wembanyama, while Sacramento tries to maintain its playoff competitiveness with a revamped roster. With the deadline approaching, expect more moves to follow as teams make their final pushes for the postseason.