Matadors Women’s Hoops Bounces Back with Dominant Win Over Central Arizona

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western Matadors Women’s Basketball team (17-3, 8-2) returned to the House Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon and delivered an impressive performance, cruising to an 87-53 victory over Central Arizona (11-11, 5-6). The win not only marked the Matadors’ return to the win column but also highlighted standout performances from Dyvine Harris and Rita Gomes.

Under Head Coach Chelsea Dewey, the Matadors have been consistent and dominant all year and continued that today. Harris, who was all over the floor on Saturday, recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists, setting up her teammates for easy scores throughout the game. Gomes, the game’s leading scorer, poured in 25 points and was just one rebound shy of her own double-double, finishing with 9 boards.

The game began with both teams trading baskets, splitting the first eight points. However, the Matadors quickly found their rhythm, going on a 13-0 run to jump out to a 17-4 lead, capped off by a clutch three-pointer from Gomes. Arizona Western finished the opening quarter with an incredible 19-1 run, taking a commanding 23-5 lead into the second quarter.

The Matadors’ offensive onslaught continued in the second quarter, as they doubled their first-quarter output by scoring 23 more points. Meanwhile, they stifled Central Arizona’s offense, limiting them to just 16 points in the quarter. By halftime, the Matadors were firmly in control, leading 46-21.

In the second half, Arizona Western maintained its dominance. The Matadors poured in 21 points in the third quarter and followed that up with 20 more in the final quarter to seal the victory. Central Arizona could not find a way to stop the Matadors’ balanced offensive attack.

Alongside Harris and Gomes, several Matadors made significant contributions. Naomy Zonzon-Huyghe was the second-leading scorer for Arizona Western, chipping in 20 points. Mable Doumbia also had a strong performance, scoring 14 points to give the Matadors four players in double figures.

Arizona Western will look to keep the momentum going when they return to the House Gymnasium on Wednesday, February 5, against Southern Nevada. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.