Caleb Love Ejected, Bobby Hurley Pulls ASU Off Court in Heated Rivalry Game

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rivalry between Arizona and Arizona State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as the Wildcats secured an 81-72 victory on the Sun Devils' home court, but not without plenty of drama.

The game saw officials issue four technical fouls, including one to Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley. Hurley was T'd up in the first half after protesting a foul on Arizona State guard Adam Miller, prompting the frustrated coach to rip off his tie. Later, Arizona guard Jaden Bradley was called for a technical after staring down the Arizona State bench following a layup that tied the game.

Things escalated in the final minute when Arizona’s star guard Caleb Love was ejected after an altercation with Arizona State’s BJ Freeman. Love and Freeman exchanged words, and after review, both were assessed technicals and ejected.

As the game ended, Hurley pulled his players off the court, skipping the postgame handshake line. The Sun Devils' coach later explained he wanted to deescalate the situation, accusing some of Arizona’s players of "being sore winners" and not showing class in their celebrations.

Despite the chaos, Love led the Wildcats with 27 points, while Freeman paced the Sun Devils with 19. Arizona's Jaden Bradley and Arizona State’s Miller also had strong performances, adding 14 and 16 points.

The rivalry isn’t over yet — the two teams will meet again on March 4 in Tucson.