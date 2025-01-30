Skip to Content
Arizona Western drops fourth straight, loses to Scottsdale 12-3

By
today at 6:13 PM
Published 11:18 PM

The Lady Mats' first game back in Yuma quickly got away, as they lost their first game of the Chapman Automotive Great Western Shootout

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western softball (1-4) lost to Scottsdale Community College (1-0) 12-3 at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex on Thursday.

Things quickly got out of hand, as the Mats fell 6-1 through the first five innings.

The game was AWC's first in the Chapman Automotive Great Western Shootout.

For more on the game, you can read AWC's recap here.

