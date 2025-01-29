Skip to Content
Sports

Wilson Football Factory produces footballs ahead of the Super Bowl

By ,
today at 7:22 AM
Published 7:35 AM

ADA, Ohio (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Super Bowl footballs were produced the second that the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night at the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, OH.

Both the Eagles and the Chiefs will get exactly 108 balls all made on the factory floor, that are cut on site, stamped and stitched, filled with a bladder and laced up for the big game.

Each ball made must pass an inspection before it leaves to get out to the teams so they can begin to practice with the balls that eventually you'll see on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX will air on Sunday, February 9 on FOX.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content