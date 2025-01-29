Wilson Football Factory produces footballs ahead of the Super Bowl

ADA, Ohio (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Super Bowl footballs were produced the second that the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night at the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, OH.

Both the Eagles and the Chiefs will get exactly 108 balls all made on the factory floor, that are cut on site, stamped and stitched, filled with a bladder and laced up for the big game.

Each ball made must pass an inspection before it leaves to get out to the teams so they can begin to practice with the balls that eventually you'll see on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX will air on Sunday, February 9 on FOX.