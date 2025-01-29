Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Big night on the pitch for Shamrocks and Criminals soccer

January 29, 2025 9:49 PM
Published 11:19 PM

Yuma Catholic boy's soccer tries to get a step closer to securing home field advantage in the playoffs, the Lady Rocks look for their fifth straight win, and Yuma looks for their first win of the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boy's soccer looks to keep pushing for playoff games at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, the Lady Shamrocks look to extend their winning streak, and Yuma boy's soccer looks for their first win of the season, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

