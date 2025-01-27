NEWS 11 SPORTSCAST: Kofa Honors Hall of Fame Inductees, Somerton Wrestling Dominates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School celebrated its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees today with a special luncheon ceremony, honoring athletes and coaches who’ve made a lasting impact on the school’s athletic history. The event, held in the Kofa cafeteria, brought together inductees, their families, and supporters to reflect on the incredible accomplishments of this year’s honorees.

In other local sports, Somerton’s wrestling team dominated the Shamrock JV Wrestling Dual, sweeping through Kofa, Cibola, Yuma High, Gila Ridge, and Yuma Catholic, with a thrilling 39-32 win over Yuma Catholic in the final. Meanwhile, Yuma Catholic basketball continued their stellar season with a 99-57 victory over ALA West Foothills, improving to 17-2. In NFL action, the Eagles and Chiefs punched their tickets to the Super Bowl after decisive wins in the conference championships. The Eagles cruised to a 55-23 win over Washington, while the Chiefs edged out the Bills 32-29.