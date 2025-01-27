Skip to Content
Sports

NEWS 11 SPORTSCAST: Kofa Honors Hall of Fame Inductees, Somerton Wrestling Dominates

By
today at 1:49 AM
Published 1:55 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School celebrated its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees today with a special luncheon ceremony, honoring athletes and coaches who’ve made a lasting impact on the school’s athletic history. The event, held in the Kofa cafeteria, brought together inductees, their families, and supporters to reflect on the incredible accomplishments of this year’s honorees.

In other local sports, Somerton’s wrestling team dominated the Shamrock JV Wrestling Dual, sweeping through Kofa, Cibola, Yuma High, Gila Ridge, and Yuma Catholic, with a thrilling 39-32 win over Yuma Catholic in the final. Meanwhile, Yuma Catholic basketball continued their stellar season with a 99-57 victory over ALA West Foothills, improving to 17-2. In NFL action, the Eagles and Chiefs punched their tickets to the Super Bowl after decisive wins in the conference championships. The Eagles cruised to a 55-23 win over Washington, while the Chiefs edged out the Bills 32-29.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Kirk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content