CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma Fight League and Kofa Hall of Fame Shine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fight League hosted its fifth event today, showcasing MMA, boxing, and grappling at Paradise Casino. From youth matches to professional bouts, the event delivered an action-packed atmosphere. Kelvin Gastelum, a UFC fighter and Yuma native, shared his vision for the league, aiming to provide local athletes with a platform to shine. The next YFL event, YFL 6, is set for April, with hopes of bringing professional fights to the area.

Meanwhile, Kofa High School celebrated its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees today with a special luncheon ceremony, honoring athletes and coaches who’ve made a lasting impact on Kofa’s athletic legacy.