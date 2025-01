Despite a run in the second quarter to make things close, the Crims couldn't pull off the win at The Palace

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma boys basketball (6-5) dropped their home matchup to Cortez (9-2) 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Despite a 7-0 run in the second to trim the deficit to just three points, the Criminals couldn't create another run to go in front.

Yuma will be back on the court Friday, as they'll head on the road to take on Tempe.