CBS 13 SPORTS: San Pasqual brings all of Yuma County wrestling out for a meet

today at 9:17 PM
Published 10:50 PM

Girl's wrestling programs meet at Warrior Gym for a massive meet, Central and Brawley boy's soccer meet with a lot at stake, and the new Yuma Catholic football did not want to hear

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Pasqual girl's wrestling plays host for a meet featuring every program in Yuma County, Central and Brawley meet on the pitch, and tough news for Yuma Catholic football as they head into a new era for the program, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

