Shamrocks wrestling takes down three local opponents in only home meet of the season

today at 11:00 PM
Published 9:55 PM

It was a dominant day on the mats for the Shamrocks, as they took massive point victories over Somerton, San Pasqual, and Antelope

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In their only meet at Carol McElhaney Oden Gym, Yuma Catholic wrestling looked as dominant as ever over three local opponents.

The Shamrocks took overall points victories over Somerton 71-12, San Pasqual 72-3, and Antelope 77-0.

It won't be long before Yuma Catholic is back in action, as they'll head to Winslow on Friday for the 60th annual Doc Wright wrestling invitational.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

