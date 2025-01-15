Shamrocks wrestling takes down three local opponents in only home meet of the season

It was a dominant day on the mats for the Shamrocks, as they took massive point victories over Somerton, San Pasqual, and Antelope

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In their only meet at Carol McElhaney Oden Gym, Yuma Catholic wrestling looked as dominant as ever over three local opponents.

The Shamrocks took overall points victories over Somerton 71-12, San Pasqual 72-3, and Antelope 77-0.

It won't be long before Yuma Catholic is back in action, as they'll head to Winslow on Friday for the 60th annual Doc Wright wrestling invitational.