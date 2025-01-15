Corbin Burnes officially introduced as the newest Arizona Diamondback

Former Cy Young award winner joins a starting rotation that includes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - "It's a great day to be a Diamondback!"

Those were the first words said by Arizona Diamondbacks principal owner and managing general partner Ken Kendrick after they officially introduced starting pitcher Corbin Burnes during an introductory press conference Wednesday.

Burnes, who won the National League Cy Young Award with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks back on December 30th.

Burnes said Arizona was the ideal place for him and his family at this point in their lives and was excited when interest was communicated with his lawyer/agent Scott Boras.

Burnes now joins a young team that won the National League pennant in 2023. Arizona narrowly missed out on the postseason this year.

He will join a rotation that includes Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt.

Pitchers and catchers will report for Spring Training on February 12th. Full squad workouts will begin on the 17th at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.