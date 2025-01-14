Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma area basketball, soccer teams find out first rankings

By
January 14, 2025 9:24 PM
Published 10:52 PM

Winter sports teams find out where they stand for potential postseason runs, Cibola and San Luis meet on the pitch, and Kofa girls basketball wins their second straight game

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We reveal the first set of AIA rankings as Yuma area teams get ready for a push to the postseason, Cibola and San Luis soccer meet once again, and Kofa girls basketball uses a big second quarter to propel them to their first winning streak of the season, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

