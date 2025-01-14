CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma area basketball, soccer teams find out first rankings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We reveal the first set of AIA rankings as Yuma area teams get ready for a push to the postseason, Cibola and San Luis soccer meet once again, and Kofa girls basketball uses a big second quarter to propel them to their first winning streak of the season, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.