Antelope boy’s basketball takes down San Luis on the road

January 13, 2025 10:53 PM
Published 12:16 PM

The Rams used a big second half to beat a Yuma County rival to get back to .500 on the season

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope boys basketball (6-6) took down San Luis (0-9) 63-50 on the road Monday night.

While a much closer game in the first half, the Rams would pull away in the second.

Led by a 12-point third quarter from sophomore Trane Figueroa, Antelope was able to hold off the Sidewinders to get back to .500 on the season.

Antelope will next be in action on Tuesday, as they go back home to take on the PDSD Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, San Luis will look to get their elusive first win of the season on Friday, as they welcome in Tolleson Union.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

