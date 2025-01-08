CBS 13 SPORTS: Kofa wins big at home wrestling meet
The Kings wrestling team looks dominant at Rillos Gym, how local football teams could be affected by upcoming AIA decisions, and a marquee matchup on the pitch between Cibola and Central
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa wrestling comes up with two wins as they host a meet at Rillos Gym, the AIA gets ready to consider what divisions local football teams should be playing in next season, and a highly anticipated matchup between Central and Cibola girl's soccer, all in Wednesday's sportscast.