Skip to Content
Sports

CBS 13 SPORTS: Kofa wins big at home wrestling meet

By
today at 10:50 PM
Published 10:55 PM

The Kings wrestling team looks dominant at Rillos Gym, how local football teams could be affected by upcoming AIA decisions, and a marquee matchup on the pitch between Cibola and Central

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa wrestling comes up with two wins as they host a meet at Rillos Gym, the AIA gets ready to consider what divisions local football teams should be playing in next season, and a highly anticipated matchup between Central and Cibola girl's soccer, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content