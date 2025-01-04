Gila Ridge Wrestling Shines at Mile High Battle for the Buckle

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (KYMA, KECY) – Gila Ridge Wrestling showcased their skills at the Mile High Battle for the Buckle this weekend, bringing home several top finishes.

Kennedy Farrar stood atop the podium with a first-place finish in the 100-pound division. Cannon Farrar followed closely with a second-place finish at 113 pounds, while Dayna Gomez earned third place in the 114-pound division.

Raidyn Tanaka also represented Gila Ridge well, finishing sixth in the 138-pound division.

The team’s strong showing demonstrates their dedication and competitive spirit as they gear up for the rest of the wrestling season.