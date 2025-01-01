Central football releases 2025 schedule

The Spartans will open up their next season with the same two opponents as 2024, but this time at Cal Jones Field

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central football now knows exactly who they'll be facing for the 2025 season.

The Spartans released their 2025 schedule via Instagram on Wednesday, revealing they'll open up at home against Jarupa Hills on Aug 22.

Central will then stay at Cal Jones Field for week two, taking on Palm Desert on Aug 29.

The first two opponents are the same the Spartans faced to open up the 2024 season, winning both to start 2-0.

Following their first road game over Mt. Carmel in week three, the Spartans will then open up Imperial Valley League play against Southwest on Sept 12.

Of course, the matchup everyone in Imperial County circles on their calendar is the Bell Game.

The 82nd edition of the best rivalry in the area will take place on Halloween, in the regular season finale for each team.