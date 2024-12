Matadors men's basketball head coach Kyle Isaacs and staff are gearing up to teach kids the fundamentals of the game

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western is getting ready for the Chapman Winter Basketball camp.

It takes place from Thursday Jan 2 to Jan 3, is open to boys and girls ages 12 and under, and costs $75 per child to register.

For more on the camp, you can read AWC's story here.