Greg Gumbel, sportscasting legend, dies at 78

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sportscaster Greg Gumbel has died from cancer, according to a statement from his family.

Gumbel was a longtime CBS sportscaster who broke barriers during his career calling some of the biggest sporting events. He was 78.

His family released a statement, which was shared by CBS on Friday. The statement read in part: "He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten."

Gumbel had two stints at CBS, leaving the network for NBC when it lost football in 1994 and returning when it regained the contract in 1998.

In 2001, he announced Super Bowl XXXV for CBS, becoming the first black announcer in the U.S. to call play-by-play of a major sports championship.

Gumbel also worked for ESPN and the Madison Square Garden Network.

He was the older brother of Bryant Gumbel, the host of NBC's "TODAY Show" and "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on HBO.

Gumbel won local Emmy Awards during his long career and was the recipient of the 2007 Pat Summerall Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting.