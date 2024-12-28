Diamondbacks Sign Pitcher Corbin Burnes to Six-Year $210 Million deal

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have secured a major addition to their pitching staff, signing right-handed ace Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract. According to the New York Post, the deal includes an opt-out clause after the 2026 season, providing some flexibility for both sides.

Burnes, 30, spent the 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-player deal. He delivered an impressive campaign, logging 194 ⅓ innings, posting a 2.92 ERA, and striking out 181 batters. His efforts earned him a fifth-place finish in the American League Cy Young voting. Burnes also shone in the postseason, allowing just one run over eight innings in his lone playoff start.

This signing strengthens Arizona’s rotation, which already includes standout pitchers Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez. Burnes, a four-time All-Star, brings both experience and reliability to the mound, having consistently ranked among the league’s top pitchers since his breakout in Milwaukee.

However, some metrics suggest subtle signs of decline. Burnes’ strikeout rate has dipped for four consecutive seasons, from an elite 35.6% in 2021 to a more average 23.1% in 2024. Despite this, his exceptional command and ability to limit quality contact have kept him performing at a high level.

The 2021 National League Cy Young winner, Burnes has been a top-10 finisher in Cy Young voting for five consecutive seasons. Entering his eighth year in the majors, he boasts a career ERA+ of 129 and a career WAR of 17.1, solidifying his status as one of the game’s premier pitchers.

For the Diamondbacks, adding Burnes signals their intent to compete at the highest level. As they look toward the 2025 season, Arizona fans can expect a formidable rotation anchored by one of the league’s best.