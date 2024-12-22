Yuma Catholic Wrestling Wins Marana Mountain View Tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic boys wrestling team achieved a monumental milestone this weekend, taking home the championship at the 16-team Marana Mountain View Tournament. The Shamrocks dominated the competition, finishing with an undefeated 8-0 record in duals, a testament to their determination, skill, and teamwork.

Leading the charge was Javier Lopez, who earned a first-place finish, showcasing his prowess on the mat. Hunter Hancock and Emilio Bojorquez followed closely, each earning second-place honors for their impressive performances. Khel Lipumano and Caesar Fernandez delivered strong efforts, securing fourth-place finishes, while Dylan Andrade and Michael Valencia rounded out the team’s success with sixth-place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Congratulations to the Shamrocks on an outstanding weekend and a well-deserved tournament win.