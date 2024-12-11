Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma wrestling welcomes four schools into The Palace

December 11, 2024 8:50 PM
The Criminals hosted a meet for the first time this season, AWC hoops hits the court at The House, and we talk to Shamrocks football star Rocky Stallworth on his recent award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma wrestling hits the mats at their home gym for the first time this season, Arizona Western hoops back in action at The House, and a sit down with Yuma Catholic football's defensive star Rocky Stallworth following his recent award, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

