Yuma boy’s hoops continues hot start, takes down Kofa in blowout road win

The Criminals used an explosive second quarter to fly right past their heated rival as they kept their solid start to the year going

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma boys basketball (3-1) beat Kofa (0-5) 72-31 at Rillos Gym on Tuesday night.

Things initially started much closed for the Criminals, with the Kings even having a two-point lead halfway through the second quarter.

However, back to back threes from juniors Elijah Rattlar and Elmer Emerson helped ignite a 24-0 run to close the first half.

Yuma would go on to win in blowout fashion for their third straight win over Kofa.

The Crims will be back on the court Thursday to take on ALA-QC Patriots at The Palace.

Kofa meanwhile will continue to look for their first win of the year on Friday, when they welcome in Red Mountain into town.

