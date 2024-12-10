CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma dominates Kofa on the hardwood

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Criminals basketball gets big wins in boy's and girl's games over Kofa, Yuma Catholic hoops meets a team they took on in last year's playoffs, and the Shamrock football star adding one more award to his mantle, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

