CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma dominates Kofa on the hardwood
The Criminals get big wins over their rival school on the basketball court, Yuma Catholic hoops plays in a playoff rematch, and which local football star walked away with another big award
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Criminals basketball gets big wins in boy's and girl's games over Kofa, Yuma Catholic hoops meets a team they took on in last year's playoffs, and the Shamrock football star adding one more award to his mantle, all in Tuesday's sportscast.