CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma dominates Kofa on the hardwood

By
today at 9:34 PM
Published 10:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Criminals basketball gets big wins in boy's and girl's games over Kofa, Yuma Catholic hoops meets a team they took on in last year's playoffs, and the Shamrock football star adding one more award to his mantle, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

