Cibola boys basketball takes rivalry game over Gila Ridge 66-47

A dominant night for the Raiders kept their solid start to the season going, while the Hawks suffered their fourth loss in five games

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys basketball (3-1) defeated Gila Ridge (1-4) 66-47 at Raider Gym on Monday night.

In what was another dominant victory, the Raiders continued what has been a solid start to the season.

Gila Ridge meanwhile goes back into the loss column following their first win of the season on Thursday.

The Raiders will be back in action on Thursday, welcoming in Paradise Honors, the first of a back-to-back.

As for the Hawks, they'll next head on the road to face La Joya Community on Friday.