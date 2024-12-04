San Luis boys soccer takes home opener over Yuma, wins 8-1

The Sidewinders went back to their dominant ways as they jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead against the Criminals

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis boys soccer (1-1) took down Yuma (0-1) in their home opener on Wednesday night.

The Sidewinders looked more like the dominant team that went to the state championship last season.

It took just three minutes for San Luis to find the back of the net, with freshman Carlos Gonzalez hitting a shot while falling down to give the Sidewinders a 1-0 lead.

Then just three minutes later, Luis Garcia hit a shot from a tough angle in the box to double the lead at 2-0.

Jesus Rojas' squad would go on to run away with the match to get their first win of the year.

San Luis will be back in action on Wednesday Dec 11, when they welcome in the Hamilton Huskies.

The Criminals meanwhile will hit the field for the Ben Franklin Early Bird Classic on Friday.