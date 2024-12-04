CBS 13 SPORTS: San Luis boys soccer gets back in win column

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis boys soccer gets back to their winning ways at The Snake Pit over a local rival, one of Central's best players on the gridiron signs to continue his career at the Division One level, and the Raiders hit the basketball court, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

