CBS 13 SPORTS: Playoff action his the volleyball court and flag football fields in the Imperial Valley

November 14, 2024 11:14 PM
Published 11:20 PM

Brawley volleyball gets a rematch of their San Diego Section title game, Imperial and Calexico meet in the flag football playoffs, and a look at college basketball action from Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley volleyball looks to get one step closer to a California State Championship, Imperial and Calexico flag football meet in the San Diego Section playoffs, and a look at the men's and women's matchups between Grand Canyon and Arizona State basketball, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

