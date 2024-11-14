CBS 13 SPORTS: Playoff action his the volleyball court and flag football fields in the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley volleyball looks to get one step closer to a California State Championship, Imperial and Calexico flag football meet in the San Diego Section playoffs, and a look at the men's and women's matchups between Grand Canyon and Arizona State basketball, all in Thursday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.