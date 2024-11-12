CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC soccer finds out their fate for upcoming national tournaments

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western soccer finds out who they'll play in the group stages of the upcoming NJCAA national tournament, Brawley looks to take the first step towards a California state championship, and we take a look at an upcoming event for local fighters in Yuma, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.