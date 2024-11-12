CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC soccer finds out their fate for upcoming national tournaments
Both Matador soccer programs find out who they'll take on in NJCAA group stage play, and Brawley looks to take the first step towards a state championship
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western soccer finds out who they'll play in the group stages of the upcoming NJCAA national tournament, Brawley looks to take the first step towards a California state championship, and we take a look at an upcoming event for local fighters in Yuma, all in Tuesday's sportscast.