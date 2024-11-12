Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC soccer finds out their fate for upcoming national tournaments

By
November 12, 2024
Published 10:58 PM

Both Matador soccer programs find out who they'll take on in NJCAA group stage play, and Brawley looks to take the first step towards a state championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western soccer finds out who they'll play in the group stages of the upcoming NJCAA national tournament, Brawley looks to take the first step towards a California state championship, and we take a look at an upcoming event for local fighters in Yuma, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

