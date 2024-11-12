Arizona Western soccer finds out seeds for upcoming NJCAA tournaments

Both the men's and women's teams discovered who they'll take on first when they head to Wichita, KS in search of a national championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western men's and women's soccer each found out who they'll be facing in the group stage of the upcoming NJCAA national tournament.

The men's team (14-1-2) earned a five seed, as they'll go on to face four seed Cowley, and then nine seed Miami Dade.

For the women (17-0) they were given a four seed, as the Lady Mats will take on five seed Hill College on Sunday, and nine seeded Kansas City on Tuesday.

You can read more on the men's seeding here, and the women's seeding here.