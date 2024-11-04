GCU Hoops off to a flying start as the school announces move to the Mountain West

Grand Canyon University officially announces move to the Mountain West, as the college basketball season tips off.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Grand Canyon University will join the Mountain West Conference by at least 2026.

This announcement comes after the school had announced plans to join the West Coast Conference back in May. GCU is one of the fastest growing universities in the country. The school only elevated to the Division I level in 2013.

At the face of this rapid ascension is the men's basketball program, which is off the first NCAA Division I tournament win in school history.

"I am a basketball guy," GCU President Brian Mueller said. "When you think about the basketball rivalries in the Mountain West and what could become a tremendous television package for late night basketball. I think this league has great potential."

"It is very exciting for our school," head basketball coach Bryce Drew said. "This a great conference that has a great history on the basketball side. It has great fanbases and big arenas. It generates a lot of excitement around our fanbase [and] our whole school."

On the court, the Lopes are off to a flying start to 2024. GCU took down Cal State Fullerton in their season opener on Monday 89-79.

TCU transfer JaKobe Coles led the way for the Lopes with 26 points in his debut at Globe Credit Union Arena.

"The fans are wonderful," Cole said after the game. "They got me screaming out there. I'm a little bit of a quiet dude out there playing. When I hear the crowd in the background and things are going the right way it puts a lot of energy in me and my teammates."

GCU is back on the court on Saturday against Western Kentucky.