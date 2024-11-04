Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western volleyball opens postseason with a bang

The Lady Mats get a playoff win at home, how Yuma runners fared in state meets over the weekend, and a breakdown of the postseason path for Imperial County football programs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western volleyball gets one step closer to a national tournament berth, Cross Country runners in Yuma compete at Arizona state championship meets, and we break down playoff matchups for Imperial Valley football teams, all in Monday's sportscast.

