CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western volleyball opens postseason with a bang

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western volleyball gets one step closer to a national tournament berth, Cross Country runners in Yuma compete at Arizona state championship meets, and we break down playoff matchups for Imperial Valley football teams, all in Monday's sportscast.

