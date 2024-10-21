Plays of the Week: Oct 18

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We count down the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest for the week of October 18, 2024.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.