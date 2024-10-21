Skip to Content
Plays of the Week: Oct 18

By
Published 11:39 PM

We count down the best plays of the week!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We count down the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest for the week of October 18, 2024.

5. Vincent Memorial flag football's Gala Cervantes's touchdown reception against Imperial.

4. Cibola's Marques Montague 35-yard run against Paradise Valley.

3. Yuma Catholic's Hunter Hancock's 90-yard touchdown reception.

2. Antelope's Ozzy Martin's punt return for a touchdown against St. John Paul II.

1. Central's Miguel Vega's touchdown reception against Calexico.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11's Sports Director.

