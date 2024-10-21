Arizona Western Hoops Revamped for 2024

Arizona Western features a new look roster as they look to make another run for the NJCAA tournament.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College boasts a proud history of men's basketball out on the court. However, last year's team fell short of the programs lofty expectations, falling in the region semifinals.

Over the summer, head coach Kyle Isaacs has completely revamped the matador roster, which only features 3 returning players. Isaacs has placed an emphasis on building a squad that can spread the floor and shoot the 3, which he believes could be the key to punching their ticket back to the national tournament for the first time since 2019.

"We could not shoot the ball last year," Isaacs said. "We were literally in last place in made threes last season. I think it'll be different this year, but I'm knocking on wood because it helps so much when you can throw the ball in the hoop"

AWC needs to replace last year's leading scorer AJ Marmolejos, who is now playing at Lamar University. The Matadors are looking at returning sophomore Cam Atkinson to fill the shoes as the leader on offense.

"We've given Cam the green light," Isaacs said. "We are telling him if you have the ball and you aren't shooting it, what are you doing out there? It's whatever he wants it to be we want him shooting it every other possession."

Last year, Atkinson averaged 9.3 points and 3.4 assists last season.

"It's kind of on me to step into that leadership role," Atkinson said. "I think I'm going to have to score more this year. I have to create more shots for myself as opposed to just being a catch and shoot guy."

Atkinson leads an extremely young team and with so much youth, the Matadors must overcome some early growing pains.

"It's a different speed," AWC freshman Darnell Childs said. "I'm still trying to learn it and get better at my craft, but we are getting it."

In a preseason scrimmage against top ranked Salt Lake Community College the young Matadors got an early wake up call.

"You knew the difference right when the ball was tipped," Isaacs said. "It was very eye opening for them to see the difference in ability."

Over the course of the semester the team, built of players from around the world, has worked to come together as a brotherhood.

"We are still getting used to each other," Childs said. "Just bonding off the court going to the cafeteria getting something to eat. Getting some new food trying to new things, also going to the movies. We've gone to the movies a couple of times."

As game one fast approaches, the coaching staff continues to emphasize improving one percent everyday with the end goal of a NJCAA tournament berth in mind.

"You don't have to be ready to go in November," Isaacs said. "We have to get better each and every time we go out there. By the time March rolls around you need to be playing your best basketball and with this group I really think we will be."

Arizona Western opens their campaign on Friday November 1 against Western Texas.