Friday Night Lights Week 9
We are back recapping all the high school football action from Week 9.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back with another action packed episode of Friday Night Lights for Week 9.
Yuma Catholic wins their third straight game with a 49-28 victory over Buckeye Union.
Yuma's struggles continue in a 34-6 loss to Wickenburg.
Brawley crushed Southwest 48-0. The Wildcats are now set for a showdown with Imperial next week.
Central shut out Calexico 35-0.
Calipatria got a home-league win over Palo Verde 44-24.
Kofa is still winless after a 38-0 loss to Shadow Mountain.
Cibola fell at home to Paradise Valley 38-29.
On Thursday, San Pasqual took down NFL YET 21-14 and the undefeated Holtville Vikings handled the Vincent Memorial Scots 52-14.