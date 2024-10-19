Friday Night Lights Week 9

We are back recapping all the high school football action from Week 9.

Yuma Catholic wins their third straight game with a 49-28 victory over Buckeye Union.

Yuma's struggles continue in a 34-6 loss to Wickenburg.

Brawley crushed Southwest 48-0. The Wildcats are now set for a showdown with Imperial next week.

Central shut out Calexico 35-0.

Calipatria got a home-league win over Palo Verde 44-24.

Kofa is still winless after a 38-0 loss to Shadow Mountain.

Cibola fell at home to Paradise Valley 38-29.

On Thursday, San Pasqual took down NFL YET 21-14 and the undefeated Holtville Vikings handled the Vincent Memorial Scots 52-14.