San Pasqual takes down NFL YET on homecoming night for their third win of the season.

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Joshua Vazquez scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the San Pasqual Warriors to a 21-14 victory over the NFL YET Eagles on Thursday.

San Pasqual moves to 3-5 on the season. NFL YET falls to 2-6.

Next week, San Pasqual will play at Trivium Prep.