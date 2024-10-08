Padres fans thrilled to be one step closer towards NLCS berth

Following a 6-5 win over the Dodgers, San Diego fans are hyped to be one win away from clinching the NLDS

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - While the job isn't quite finished, the San Diego Padres' 6-5 win over the Dodgers in game three of the NLDS left many fans thrilled.

Screams and cheers could be heard well outside the seats at Petco Park on Tuesday night, with perhaps no louder moment than when closer Robert Suarez sealed the win.

As fans left the ballpark, the excitement was palpable, including from one fan that said the win was about more than sports.

Michelle Bernard is six months removed from beating cancer, getting to celebrate the win, and life as a whole left her happy.

"I was in a very dark place, beat cancer, so excited to be here celebrating with my friend, so excited for the Padres, really hoping for a World Series," Bernard said.

Others, like fan Reggie Webb, saw Tuesday's win as a sign of changing times in the Padre-Dodger rivalry.

"Well, we're not the little brothers as they say you know what I mean, classy San Diego that's what we do," Webb said.

That passion is shared by fellow fan Tracy Fish, who showed up to the stadium on Tuesday with a bandage on her right arm.

Fish went to Los Angeles over the weekend for games one and two, cutting her elbow after a fall on the way back to her car.

The injury still wasn't enough to keep her away from Petco Park.

"You know it doesn't get any better than this, Petco rocks, we're keeping it classy," Fish said.

The only thing that could make fans even happier of course, would be a win on Wednesday in game four, to close the series.