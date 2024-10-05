Golf sees an increase in women joining the sport

FRISCO, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - When it comes to the game of golf, women are driving an unprecedented growth across the country.

In North Texas, top-notch technology at the PGA of America Coaching Center in Frisco helps shape their game.

Power and grit. 15-year-old Grace Cronin of Frisco, who plays for Panther Creek High School, says the game of golf is her life.

"I've shot in the 80s, mid 80s, I've shot 70s and I shot a 69 before and that's my [putt range]," Cronin shared.

Cronin says she caught the bug when she was five, all thanks to her dad.

"I have been playing golf for as long as I can remember. He's always taken me to the driving range. He's taking me out to play on the course with him," Cronin explained.

Seven years later, and a trip to State, Cronin says golf has built confidence and character.

"I feel like I have a better mental outlook on life because golf. It just makes me feel so alive and strong," Cronin expressed.

That strength she says has come from mentors like Paige Holland, a coach at PGA of America's Coaching Center.

"Just seeing her come out of her shell with each day, and just the way she gets to express herself through the game of golf, it's incredible," Holland remarked.

Since 2019, women's golf participation has increased 45%, according to the National Golf Foundation.

It's "off-course" experiences that are driving interest, like at the PGA Coaching Center.

"Just the technology that's here. Whenever I first saw it, I was blown away because we can take any putt be projected onto the green and it can track what your golf ball does and it can see what your putter does," Holland added.

The Science and Motion PuttLab technology and Toptracer bays with AI-powered analytics help golfers shape up their game, and there's even a place for rookies just starting out.

But for those with much bigger dreams, Cronin says, "At this point, college is the goal and I'm really looking forward to making that goal a reality."

The game for girls is more than tee'd up!