Padres take game one of Wild Card series over Atlanta as Michael King throws a gem

It was an emphatic victory from the Friars, who got an all-time performance on the mound, along with a home run that sent shockwaves through San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It was exactly what Padres fans hoped for in game one of San Diego's wild card series against the Atlanta Braves.



It was 4-0 win for the Friars on Tuesday night at Petco Park, one that got jolted thanks to a massive moment in the bottom of first inning.

On the very first pitch Fernando Tatis Jr. saw from Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, he sent a 415 foot bomb into the second deck in left field.



It was a no-doubter that fans in Petco Park knew was gone off the crack of the bat.

“That’s what I was waiting for just the energy that people were going to bring, and San Diego definitely showed up, and man it was just the feedback from the energy they brought,” Tatis said.



A matchup advantage on the hill also come through for San Diego.



Starting pitcher Michael King went seven innings, striking out 12 Braves and allowing no runs or walks.



King referenced a conversation he had with Padres pitching coach and Calexico native Ruben Niebla as to why he dominated Tuesday.

“I talked to Ruben before the game that, I felt like I had success as a reliever, because I wanted that big moment, I wanted to come in (for) big situations,” King said.

King's 12 punchouts are the second most ever in a postseason game in franchise history.



History aside, Tuesday's win puts the Padres at a big advantage, as teams who win game one, have gone on to win the series over 60% of the time.



However, that's a stat Tatis and the Padres won’t be too focused on.



“I don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, we definitely know that special group that we have over here, but it’s about taking care of the next day you know we won today, but its already over at midnight,” Tatis said.



The Padres will have a chance to wrap the series up Wednesday, with a win sending them to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers.



San Diego pitcher and El Cajon native Joe Musgrove will get the start.