Padres fans “wild” over the postseason

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Playoff fever has taken over San Diego not only inside Petco Park, but also over in Gallagher Square where thousands of the Friar Faithful watched game one of the National League Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves.

A capacity crowd of over 47,000 people jam-packed inside Petco Park as energetic fans got into the rhythm of the game chanting "LET'S GO PADRES!" even well before the first pitch.

"This is what San Diego has been waiting for for a long time," said Jose Nixon, a lifelong Padres fan and San Diego native.

Nixon says that the chemistry from this year's team is what has been rallying this city.

"We have a new team, a hungry team, a team that's playing together, and a team that wants to win," said Nixon.

Another man who attended game one, Johnny Flores, said he's been a Padres fan since their inaugural season. Flores says that there is no other fanbase quite like the Friar Faithful.

"Let me tell you, we keep the faith here in San Diego," said Flores. "[Here in San Diego] our Padres are our life."

Nixon, like most Padres fans, believe that this journey won't end after this series.

"We're going to take over this series right here and we'll be in the World Series!"

The Padres would be spurred on by a 2-run homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the first inning. That would be all the insurance starting pitcher Michael King would need as he would strike out twelve Atlanta batters over seven shutout innings en route to a 4-0 victory in game one for the Padres.

On Wednesday, the Padres will send El Cajon native Joe Musgrove to the mound to close out the series. Atlanta will send their ace Max Fried in hopes of extending their season. Winner of this series would move on to the National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.